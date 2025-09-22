The Air Jordan 4 is currently seen as the most popular Nike Air Jordan Retro silhouette in today's sneaker landscape. Collaborations from both Nike SB and names like Nigel Sylvester have helped to keep the Jordan 4 in mainstream relevance, along with star athletes like Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts' rocking them during a game. Next up, we'll see one of the rarer Air Jordan 4's make a return in the form of the “Tour Yellow” colorway from 2006.

As part of a “Rare Air” collection from 2006, the Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” released in an extremely limited run, since gaining steam for their simple, yet clean colorway that still holds up today. Having released just once in 2006, the shoes are currently fetching upwards of $500 on the aftermarket, a steep increase given their original $125 price tag.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoes feature a unique spec in the removable tongue patch, a “Rare Air” detail; that was later added to the most recent Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” iteration. Come next fall season, fans will have another chance to own this instant classic for the first time since its original drop.

Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow”

BREAKING: Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” returning in 2026 These originally released in May 2006 and featured the removable tongue with “Rare Air”. Full details >> https://t.co/aNCbdY7nlz pic.twitter.com/xo2cMS09IZ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 17, 2025

The “Tour Yellow” colorway returns in its original White/Tour Yellow-Dark Blue-Grey-Black ensemble, offering one of the cleanest colorways ever to grace the iconic silhouette. The entire upper is covered in premium white tumbled leather, including the back leather heel tab and oversized tongue. The rubber webbed panels will also be done in white to match the laces and midsole panels, including the Air unit.

Finer details include black “wings” on both sides to lock down the laces, typically done in plastic but seen in suede on this particular pair. The lace eyelets are done in a translucent, smoky grey color and the midsole features a prominent streak of black, feeding into the outsole. The hallmark feature is the Tour Yellow midsole with subtle black speckling, along with the removable Jumpman tag to reveal the “Rare Air” moniker underneath.

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” is expected to drop fall 2026 with no official release date in mind. Expect the shoe to retail for around $210 and drop on Nike SNKRS app closer to their official release date.