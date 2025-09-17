The fall months are always a sign of the holidays right around the corner and sneakerheads will tell you there's no busier time than the holiday season. Nike and Jordan Brand follow a similar schedule, oftentimes reserving their biggest releases for the end of the calendar year. This fall season will be no different as Nike will release a new slate of retro Air Jordan sneakers throughout the coming months.

The upcoming collection will feature a number of retro silhouettes, with a high emphasis on the Air Jordan 3 and some later models including and beyond the Air Jordan 11. While classic Black/Red/White colorways have always remained popular, Jordan Brand and Nike continue to imagine new and creative ways to keep fans guessing with fresh takes on their timeless silhouettes. While late-notice additions may arise, this is what Nike has planned for the Fall 2025 season.

Note: Release dates are rumors and are subject to change. All images are credited to Nike.com, unless otherwise specified.

Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic and New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson are two of Jordan Brand's star talents in the NBA. Ironically, both players are currently following a similar release schedule and both recently released their fourth signature model. Williamson's Jordan Zion 4 will arrive in a Sesame/Black/Flash Crimson colorway titled “Voodoo,” a previous theme from the Jordan Zion line. The shoes will retail for $145.

Doncic's Jordan Luka 4 will also arrive in a previously-visited theme with this upcoming “Safari” concept, characterized by a Black/Team Orange/Orange Pulse colorway. This sneaker comes in at a slightly lower $135 price point, but both shoes are great options for on-court style and performance.

The Air Jordan 40 makes history as Michael Jordan's 40th sneaker in his numbered signature edition, also celebrating 40 years of Air Jordan. The sneaker takes cues from retro classics like the Air Jordan 3, while adding the most advanced technology ever placed in a Jordan sneaker. Complete with a full-length Zoom Strobel plate and Cushlon 3.0 midsole cushioning, this pair is extremely clean in its “Dusty Rose” colorway. The Air Jordan 40 releases via Nike for a standard retail tag of $205.

The Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo” arrives in Summit White/Metallic Gold/Pine Green/Dragon Red/Sail for a premium release surrounding Mexican culture, particularly the art of Lucha Libre. Utilizing the red, white, and green hues of the Mexican flag, the shoe features reptile leather patterns along the panels, along with a cutout along the upper symbolizing the craftsmanship behind Luchador masks. The shoes will release in special packaging via Nike SNKRS for $230.

The exclusive “Tokyo23” Jordan 5 from 2011 remains one of the most elusive sneakers in the Jordan collection thanks to their Japan-only release. Over the years, the shoes have garnered massive hype and can fetch thousands on the aftermarket. This year, fans will have a chance to grab the iconic retro for $215.

Infinite Archive is set to collaborate with Air Jordan on bringing back the Air Jordan 17, a shoe once known as the most luxurious sneaker ever created. It's still up in the air whether these will return in their signature metallic silver briefcase, but the “Beach” colorway featuring a pop of Royal Purple should be an instant hit among Jordan enthusiasts who have been waiting for updated looks of the 17. Expect an exclusive release around these as they retail for $305.

Two more classics will return in the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 12. The Jordan 3 arrives in an updated “Family Affair” edition, rocking an extensive Medium Olive/Sequoia/Neutral Olive/Sail/Total Crimson color ensemble. The shoe will release in full family sizing for $220.

The Jordan 12 “Taxi” colorway returns as a familiar classic, last released in 2013. Fans have been clamoring for a retro release over the last 13 years and will finally get one when these release for $210.

Arguably the most recognizable Air Jordan sneaker of all time, the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” colorway will return in a low-top twist for the first time since 2016. The classic Red/Black/White of the Chicago Bulls always looked best on Michael Jordan sneakers and fans will have their chance to own this icon once again for just $140.

11. Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” (Nov. 19, 2025)

Finally, we'll see two more classics make their return. First, the Jordan 10 returns in the “Shadow” colorway of Dark Shadow/True Red-Black. The rare retro will make a return with a standard retail tag of $210.

Lastly, the Jordan 4 “Black Cat” may be the most sought-after of all the Jordan 4 models. The all-black suede has been a growing classic in the sneaker community and fans can't get enough of these retro releases. Last landing in 2020, expect this Thanksgiving release to be one of the most hyped drop of 2025.