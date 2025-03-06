Atlanta-based retailer A Ma Maniere has been at the forefront of creating some of the more hyped Air Jordan collaborations in recent memory. The brand, priding itself on classic, timeless luxury has been putting their own twist on some of the most iconic Air Jordan silhouettes fans have grown to love. Up next, they'll leave their mark on an upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” colorway that's been in the works for quite some time.

A Ma Maniere notably worked alongside Jordan Brand for the release of shoes like the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, and even a previous edition of the Air Jordan 5. The collaborations are always thematic with the A Ma Maniere aesthetic in mind while combining premium materials with classic, timeless silhouettes.

Previously reported to be a “Burgundy” colorway, this upcoming Air Jordan 5 will come in an aged “Violet Ore” colorway perfect for the upcoming season.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore”

The Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” will come in a clean White/Violet Ore-Burgundy Crush-Black colorway perfect for the spring season. The shoes will be based in white premium leather throughout the uppers and accented by Violet Ore “teeth” along the midsole. The midsole itself will don the burgundy color with the two hues combining to create the shadowed “23” along the heel.

The Jordan jumpman logo and 3M reflective tongue will also be done in Violet Ore while the laces and intermittent stitching will be done in black. As far as the rubber mesh and lacelock go, those will be slightly yellowed to give the shoes an aged look. All in all, it seems like another homerun for A Ma Maniere and Air Jordan.

The “Violet Ore” A Ma Maniere Jordan 5 is expected to drop May 14, 2025 for a premium retail tag of $225. The shoes will receive a limited release via A Ma Maniere flagship locations, along with a subsequent global release through Nike SNKRS app.

Will you be copping this latest Air Jordan collaboration?