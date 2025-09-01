Not only did Nike, Michael Jordan, and the Jumpman change basketball and sneaker culture forever, but the brand has made a lasting impact in branching outside of basketball and into other ventures like baseball, foot, and even NASCAR racing. Since signing their debut MLB talent Derek Jeter in 1999, Air Jordan has been all over the MLB with their gear. Now, the brand pays homage to a baseball institution with this exclusive “Louisville Slugger” Air Jordan 2 PE.

Louisville Slugger was founded in 1884 by Bill Hillerich from the inside of a workshop making bats for local baseball players. In 1905, Honus Wagner became the first professional baseball player to use the bats in-game and by 1997, Louisville Slugger became the official bat of Major League Baseball. Their rich history has roots deeper than the MLB and the two names have become synonymous over the decades.

Recently, Air Jordan celebrated Louisville Slugger with a custom PE Air Jordan 2 sneaker made exclusively for Jordan Brand signed players. The shoes take numerous cues from the bat-making process and feature irreplaceable details for a one-of-a-kind sneaker that doubles as a piece of art.

Louisville Slugger x Air Jordan 2 PE

This Air Jordan 2 “MLB” PE takes inspiration from Louisville Slugger bats 👀 ⚾ pic.twitter.com/m1Iaqts9aj — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 18, 2025

This MLB-Exclusive Air Jordan 2 Draws Inspiration from the Louisville Slugger® ⚾ Details: https://t.co/nZaoj9FiQg pic.twitter.com/oOCsfitWzu — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 29, 2025



Shared by @solesupreme on social media, the limited edition player exclusive sneaker will feature Louisville Slugger detailing from a bat-colored tan leather upper, including a woodgrain finish along one of the panels. The black tongue and toebox area will feature cracked suede in addition to the waxed black laces as well.

The outsole of the Jordan 2 will be done in a solid black as well with hits of burgundy red accenting the shoes throughout. The shoes' hallmark feature will be the leather stitched tongue tab reading “His Heirness & Co. – Beaverton, OR.” Finally, a tag is placed to signify the exclusivity for Jordan Brand athletes only.