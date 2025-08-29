Chicago Sky franchise star Angel Reese has been rewriting history ever since her time as an LSU Tiger and throughout her first two seasons in the WNBA. After a stellar rookie season that saw the most efficient rebounding season of all-time, Reese also became the faster player to 500 points and 500 rebounds just 38 games into her career. However, it all started in Baltimore for Reese as she honors her city with an upcoming “Charm City” colorway of the Reebok Angel Reese 1.

Playing all four years at the varsity level while attending high school in Baltimore, Reese earned McDonald's All-American honors, USA Today All-USA First Team, and back-to-back Baltimore Sun Player of the year honors all in 2020. She also led her Saint Frances Academy team to three IAAM State Championships.

In showing her love for Baltimore, Angel Reese will debut her first signature sneaker in a colorway titled “Charm City,” including the beloved royal purple color the city has adopted as its own. It also marks a momentous milestone in Reese's career in joining an elite group of WNBA players with their own name-bearing signature sneaker.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Charm City”

The sleek design of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 will feature a Black/Royal Purple mix throughout the uppers, characterized by the ventilated molding throughout. The shoe feature black mesh panels underneath the structure, feeding into the black laces, tongue, and extending down through the toebox. Small Reebok logos on the midsole and back heel cap appear in white for a nice contrast.

Finer details will include Reese's signature logo on the tongue along with “Angel” stitched onto the tab. The word “unapologetic” is also seen etched into the rubber outsole of the shoe, a nice detail given Reese's approach to the game of basketball.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is expected to release September 18, 2025 in a number of colorways. The shoes will retail for $120 and come in full family sizing, so be sure to head over to Reebok platforms on release day.