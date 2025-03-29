Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has an eye for style, constantly expressing himself through his shoes on the court. With his own signature sneaker, the Nike Book 1, he's generous in experimenting with and trying out new colorways that signify points in his life and career. Recently, Booker was spotted wearing a new Nike Book 1 PE resembling the Nike shoes he wore during his 70-point game in 2017.

Devin Booker has released Nike Book 1 colorways honoring his Cane Corso dog, the high school he attended in Mississippi, and even various parts from his adopted state of Arizona. Clearly his first signature model hold a special place in his heart, similarly to another special pair of sneakers he wore against the Celtics in 2017 during the highest-scoring game of his career.

Booker became the sixth player to score 70 points in a single game, the first to do so since Kobe Bryant had his famous 81-point game in 2006. In honor of the eight-year anniversary (3/24) of when he did so, Devin Booker mimicked the Nike Hyperdunk PE he wore.

Nike Book 1 PE “3/24”

Devin Booker shares a new Nike Book 1 colorway inspired by the Hyperdunk PE he wore in his 70-point game eight years ago today ☀️ pic.twitter.com/VXN3t0nJKk — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Devin Booker broke out the “3/24” Book 1 PE on the same night he dropped 70 points eight years ago. pic.twitter.com/Spd2n1ihAA — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet



This Book 1 “3/24” was modeled after the 2016 Nike Hyperdunk which Booker wore in an all-black colorway donning an orange Suns' Nike Swoosh. His Nike Book 1 PE took a similar route with a completely blacked-out upper and midsole. We see light grey outsole accented by the lowered orange Nike Swoosh. Wearing the shoes during a 108-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Devin Booker hit the final jumper with a second left to seal the win.

It's still up for debate whether we'll see these release to the public, but don't be surprised if these remain an exclusive to Devin Booker. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming updates!