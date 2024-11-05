Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are off to a hot start this season with a 6-1 record and they're already looking like a contender to emerge out of the Western Conference. The Kentucky Wildcats Men's Basketball team is also ranked No. 23 to start their journey towards a ninth NCAA Championship in school history. With his newest Nike Book 1 sneakers, Devin Booker pays homage to the 1995-96 Wildcats team that dominantly earned another ‘chip for the program.

The 1995-96 Kentucky Wildcats are regarded as one of the best college basketball teams of all-time, posting a 34-2 overall record, going 16-0 in SEC play, and stringing together 25 consecutive wins en route to their school's sixth National Championships. It was a hallmark moment in the coaching career of Rick Pitino and the “Untouchables” etched their name in NCAAB history. Coincidently, they also did it in the same year that Devin Booker was born.

Nike Book 1 “Kentucky”

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Pope gave reporters and fans a first look at the sneakers during a preseason press conference and we're getting more detailed looks come in as Devin Booker teases the newest creation. The Nike Book 1 will feature a dark blue hue throughout the canvas uppers, highlighted by a softer blue color throughout the piping and sections of the outsole. We also see a white Nike Swoosh and white midsole completing the look.

Finer details will include the throwback UK logo featuring the Wildcat along the back heel and on the insoles. The heel tab typically features “96” as Booker's birth year but serves its dual purpose for honoring the team of that same year. Finally, the Wildcats' 34-2 record is seen on the tongue tab, a further nod to the excellence of Booker's alma mater.

We have yet to receive word on an official release for these, but there's a solid chance these will remain exclusively reserved for the men's and women's basketball teams at the University of Kentucky. If we do see a general release, however, expect these to be a very hot commodity given the UK fan base and the clean ensemble of the shoe.