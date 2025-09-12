As Luka Doncic enters his most anticipated season in the NBA, bringing a championship back to the Los Angeles Lakers will be the only thing on his mind. Entering the season with a reignited focus, the new and improved Doncic is ready to take the league by storm once again. In doing so, he furthers his signature line under Jordan Brand with this latest Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” release.

Since Jordan Brand signed Luka Doncic back in 2019 as their first European born and raised player, stocks have been higher than ever as Doncic remains one of the top NBA talents year-in and year-out. In 2022, Jordan Brand went all-in on Doncic in creating his debut Jordan Luka signature line. Four shoes later, Doncic continues to turn heads with the innovation and creativity of his signature sneakers.

The Jordan Luka 4 will arrive in a new “Safari” colorway, a theme previously touched on by the Jordan Luka line in past releases. This new take is set to release in the coming weeks, another accessible and affordable option for hoopers at home looking for shoes ahead of the new season.

Jordan Luka 4 “Safari”

This upcoming Jordan Luka 4 will feature a Black/Orange Pulse-Electric Green-Team Orange ensemble. The knitted black uppers will feature a black safari print throughout several panels. The toebox is done in Orange Pulse to provide contrast, while the translucent green bottoms add another animalistic dimension to the shoe.

Subtle Jordan logos are seen throughout the Cushlon 3.0 midsole, a revolutionary spec in the future of Jordan Brand performance footwear. We see the Doncic “LD” logo stitched onto the tongue, while the insoles are done in Electric Green to match the AirZoom outsole.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” is set to release September 20, 2025 for a retail tag of $145. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and should be available across Nike retailers in ample quantities.