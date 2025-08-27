The Los Angeles Lakers and franchise star Luka Doncic are heading into the new NBA season with big plans of winning it all. With his improved physical shape at the center of the Lakers' world this offseason, all eyes will be on Luka Doncic as the Lakers try to maximize their championship window with LeBron James. The offseason, however, was also about rest and relaxation for Doncic as his newest Jordan Luka 4 arrives in a “Gone Camping” colorway.

Since signing with Jordan Brand back in 2019, Doncic has already released four signature sneaker models bearing his name, with the addition of the Jordan Luka. 77 subset line as well. The Jordan Luka 4 first arrived in April 2025 and is currently offered on Nike's website in five colorways up to this point.

Doncic and Jordan Brand released a previous “Gone Fishing” colorway of the Luka 4 earlier in the offseason, so consider this a follow-up given the expansion upon the similar theme of outdoor activities Doncic enjoys to take part in.

Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Camping”

Official images of the upcoming Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Camping” 🏕️ 💵 $135

The “Gone Camping” colorway arrives in Pro Green/Treeline-Total Orange-Team Orange-Citrus Pulse-Coconut Milk for a vibrant mix of Earth tones to resemble the lush wilderness of Doncic's home in Slovenia. The uppers are seen in various shades of orange, complete with nature-inspired textures throughout. We see the dark forest green along the sockliner, tongue, heel, and throughout several other components of the shoes.

Finer details will include a translucent gum outsole and hits of Sail throughout the midsole and side panels. The back heel of the shoe will feature a mountainous graphic on the back, similar to that of Mount Triglav, Slovenia's highest peak.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Camping” will release September 4, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $135. The shoes will drop on Nike SNKRS app and will be available through most Nike platforms in full sizing and ample quantities.

What are your thoughts on this latest Jordan Luka 4 colorway?