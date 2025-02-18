After replacing fellow Dallas Mavericks teammate Anthony Davis due to injury, superstar Kyrie Irving was selected to his ninth NBA All-Star selection. The honor was much-deserved as Irving is currently averaging 24.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.8 APG while also leading the Mavericks in steals. Irving also used the occasion to debut his second signature sneaker with ANTA, the ANTA KAI 2.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Kyrie Irving joined ANTA back in 2023 and signed a five-year endorsement deal that also made him the brand's Creative Officer of Basketball. Since leaving Nike, Irving has had the freedom to express himself over at ANTA and made huge waves with the release of his debut ANTA KAI 1 sneakers.

Not long after his debut pair, the ANTA KAI 2 was already in the works and rumored for an eventual roll-out. Clearly, no time was better than the NBA All-Star break to debut his upcoming silhouette.

Kyrie Irving debuts the ANTA KAI 2

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The new ANTA KAI 2 features a slick, similar design to its predecessor in the ANTA KAI 1. If there's one thing Kyrie Irving exemplifies in his sneakers it's his eccentric personality coupled with an eye for design. The ANTA KAI 2 features a revamped midsole and outsole complete with Native American patterns throughout. The uppers are done in suede and feature similar patterned stitching all throughout the toebox. The hallmark feature is the fur along the laces and tongue, making these a truly one-of-a-kind silhouette for a one-of-a-kind player in Irving.

Kyrie Irving notched seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals during Team Shaq's win over Team Chuck. While the ANTA KAI 2 is still awaiting an official release, we should see these drop in the coming weeks as ANTA begins to roll his newest silhouette to the public.