Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is ready to make another leap following his fourth year in the NBA. He's always made a name for himself on the court, working his way up to being an integral piece on a championship caliber team. In year five, Reaves is locked-in on his goals and ultimately working towards a contract year following this season. His killer mentality will only be amplified as he steps onto the court in his newest “Snake Eyes” Rigorer AR 2.

Reaves first joined Rigorer back in 2022 as their first NBA athlete, ultimately opening the door for him to build his own empire around his signature brand. The debut AR 1 was released in 2023 and Reaves hopped on as a shareholder in the brand following his initial deal. The Rigorer AR 2 was released in December 2024 as a successful follow-up to the AR 1.

Already releasing in numerous colorways, the Rigorer AR 2 adheres to the common theme of the butterfly and Reaves' metamorphosis into a top NBA talent. This latest release draws inspiration from the “Black Mamba” Kobe Bryant and Reaves' mamba mentality heading into this season.

Rigorer AR 2 “Snake Eyes”

Arriving in an all-black “Snake Eyes” colorway, the design features a stealthy build with subtle snake-scale textures for a sleek yet aggressive look. Built for players who thrive under pressure, this release embodies the calm, calculated mindset needed to strike when it matters most. The shoes represent a perfect culmination of the player Reaves has grown into.

The updated AR 2 silhouette features the woven butterfly upper feeding into the TPU sidewall along the black midsole. The shoes are complete with Rigorer's full-length Showtime Foam Tech midsole as well as a TPU plate along the midfoot, allowing maximum energy return while still providing a comfortable ride for Reaves.

The Rigorer AR 2 “Snake Eyes” is now available on KICKS CREW, the exclusive launch partner and marketplace for all things Rigorer and Austin Reaves. The AR 2 retails for $100, one of the best available price points for all the performance capabilities hoopers are getting back with these shoes.

