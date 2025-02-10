Los Angeles Lakers' new addition Luka Doncic has had a whirlwind of emotions come to fruition over the last few weeks and the NBA world is anxiously awaiting his debut for the historic purple and gold. During his official media day and team photoshoots, Doncic rocked the latest iteration of his signature Jordan Luka 3 sneakers in a “Purple Comet” colorway that will release just as the generational talent returns to the floor.

Far before Luka put on a Lakers jersey for the first time, his latest signature sneaker with Jordan Brand released back in July 2024. It's been his go-to model in promoting the continued release and we saw him lace a pair up during his first photoshoot rocking his new L.A. digs.

Typically coming in colorways that matched the Dallas Mavericks scheme, this new “Purple Comet” pair will be perfect for when he steps onto his new home floor. The pair will release in just a few days in anticipation of Luka's debut for the Lakers.

Jordan Luka 3 “Purple Comet”

The Jordan Luka 3 will arrive in an elegant and extensive Purple Comet/Hot Punch-Midnight Navy-Hydrogen Blue-Polar color scheme. The shoes feature textured shades of purple throughout the upper, morphing to a pink gradient towards the medial part of the shoe. The midsole support plates are done in pink and blue while the outsole in done in the Polar Blue color. The “LD” and Jordan logos are done in Hot Punch pink to complete the look as these are sure to pop on the court once Doncic makes his debut.

The Jordan Luka 3 “Purple Comet” will release February 18, 2025 for a retail tag of $130. Following previous releases, the shoes will be widely available and will come in kid's sizing as well, likely dropping on Nike and most Jordan Brand retailers. These will also be the likely shoes Doncic wears in his first game as a Laker, so don't miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history once these release!