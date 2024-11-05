An all new Air Jordan 3 colorway is rumored to release next year as Jordan Brand and Nike continue to expand their retro collection throughout the 2025 release calendar. The Air Jordan 3 is still widely considered the greatest Jordan silhouette of all-time and we'll see a new theme honoring one of Michael Jordan's notorious traditions throughout his playing days.

It's a widely-known tale of lore that Michael Jordan was superstitious, just as many athletes of the highest caliber tend to be. A proud Tar Heel alumni, Michael Jordan would always wear his UNC basketball shorts during shoot-arounds and oftentimes underneath his Chicago Bulls uniform shorts. We'll take his word on this one as the shorts clearly played a part in elevating his play to the greatest of all time.

We've seen countless iterations of Air Jordan models donning a Carolina Blue colorway to honor the Tar Heels and we've even seen the North Carolina athletics programs receive their own exclusive editions of sneakers. This upcoming release will be a bit more general in its ideation, serving as a nod to Jordan's “Lucky Shorts.”

Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Shorts”

Sneaker source @kicksdong gave fans a first look at the upcoming colorway from Jordan Brand. We see a primarily white shoe based in premium leather and anchored by neutral grey suede panels along the toe, heel, and ankle collar. Despite the usual “University Blue” color in UNC-inspired sneakers, this pair will feature “Hydrogen Blue” through the back section of the midsole. We also see the blue hue along the Jordan logos, finished with a white midsole and grey outsole.

The Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Shorts” is yet to see an official release date, but they're reported to be dropping February 22, 2025. The shoes will retail for $200 and will come in full sizing with adjusted pricing, so don't miss out on grabbing a pair for the whole crew. These are expected to drop on Nike SNKRS App and we'll see official images drop in the next coming weeks.