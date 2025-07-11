Professional BMX rider and Air Jordan family member Nigel Sylvester has been one of the top sneaker collaborators in the world over the last few years. From humble beginnings with his signature Air Jordan 1 exclusives, Sylvester has expanded his Jordan catalogue even further with the Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” and his own Jordan 4 RM. Next up, we'll see Sylvester bring back a classic with a twist in the new Air Jordan 1 Low “Better with Time.”

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Sylvester's most recent “Brick by Brick” Jordan 4 was a massive success and garnered hype all over the world thanks to his spotless track record with popular releases. Following his original Air Jordan 1 collaboration, Sylvester dropped a Friends & Family iteration in a “Nitro” colorway, extremely tough to buy and limited in numbers.

The colorway will make a return, however, this time in low-top form. The “Better with Time” moniker implies that the shoes will look better when worn often, much like the natural age that comes with Sylvester's sneakers when he's riding bikes in them. The upcoming release, clad with “Bike Air,” is slated for this upcoming August.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better with Time”

TEASER: Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG “Better with Time” 👀 @NigelSylvester @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/EftjNql0eN — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

CLOSER LOOK: Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Better With Time’ 🚲 @NigelSylvester pic.twitter.com/rhYeTfDvN6 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nigel Sylvester previewed his upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” 👀 pic.twitter.com/9OdlXPqBA5 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet



“Sheesh! We got another one!” Sylvester exclaimed as he revealed his newest signature model.

Much like their “Nitro” origins, this pair will come with a black leather upper, made with distress marks throughout the toebox and heel for a weathered look. The “aged” theme continues onto the sail midsole as well as the red marbled outsole. The Nike Swooshes will match in that same cream color, but feature outlined stitching to give the logos more depth and further the aged look.

Finer details will reveal a small Nike Swoosh along the toe, as well as “Bike Air” both on the tongue and printed on the insoles. The Air Jordan wings logo will grace the back heel in cream with “Jordan Biking est. 2017” written on the inside sockliner. All in all, this is another simple colorway with small details that take the shoe to a whole new level.

Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low is officially set to land sometime during August 2025. Sylvester has been known to make an event out of his releases, so don't be surprised if we don't see a release coming at all and Nike shock-drops these. The shoes will retail for $160, so be sure to keep up with updates if you're looking to grab a pair.