Nike is gearing up for the rest of 2025, rounding out their release calendar and adding a slate of new drops throughout 2026. The Nike Air Foamposite is one pair in particular that has seen a comeback in popularity with the brand capitalizing on its versatility and endless possibility for colorway variations. Next up, the classic silhouette will feature an industrial look with the latest “Carbon Fiber” Nike Air Foamposite release.

The Nike Air Foamposite was created by legendary sneaker designer Eric Avar in 1997 as the most ground-breaking basketball shoe of its time. Originally intended to be the signature model of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, the shoe later fell into the hands of a rising talent in Orlando Magic's Penny Hardaway.

Given the hype behind Hardaway and the effort through the “Lil Penny” commercials with Spike Lee, Nike had chosen the perfect athlete at the perfect time for the perfect sneaker. Almost 30 years after their original release, the Nike Air Foamposite continues to remain a cultural icon with updated and consistent releases throughout the years.

Nike Air Foamposite “Carbon Fiber”

This latest foamposite arrives in a stealth, Black/Black-Dark Smoke Grey ensemble. The suede eyelets, mesh tongue, sockliner, and heel pull tab are all monochromatic. The key feature here is obviously the carbon fiber patterning throughout the Foamposite's upper, feeding into the carbon fiber midfoot plate made from the actual material. Finally, the shoe is based in an icy blue translucent outsole, adding a nice tough to an already clean sneaker.

The “Carbon Fiber” Nike Air Foamposite will release October 10, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $240. The shoes are eyeing a release on Nike SNKRS app in full-sizing, so be sure to grab your pair while supplies last!