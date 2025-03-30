Nike continues to push new and retro colorways of the iconic Nike Air Foamposite as the classic sneakers have seen a rebirth over the last few years. With a constant flow of new releases and updated editions, it's beginning to look like the Foamposite is officially here to stay as fans continue to stock-up on the unique sneakers. Next up, we'll see a clean all-white pair release as sneakerheads continue adding these to their collections.

The Nike Air Foamposite is the brainchild of sneaker architect Eric Avar, who's responsible for some of the most unique, progressive, and innovative Nike silhouettes of all-time. While the Air Foamposite was originally intended for Chicago Bulls' legend Scottie Pippen, it was Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway who adopted the signature line and his “Half-cent” marketing campaign.

The Air Foamposite holds a special place in the heart of sneakerheads, despite seldomly being worn by NBA players at the highest level. The shoes serve more as a cultural staple and this next all-white pair will certainly have fans asking for more monochromatic looks.

Nike Air Foamposite “Whiteout”

After the release of official retailer images, it comes as no surprise that we'll see a White/White-White colorway donning the iconic foamposite. The shoes will be covered head-to-toe in spotless white throughout the uppers, eyestays, sockliner, and solid white outsole. Per usual, the foamposite silhouette will feature a carbon fiber plate along the outsole, complete with black-outlined Penny logos along the back heel.

The Nike Air Foamposite “Whiteout” is set to release June 13, 2025 for a retail tag of $230 and should come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing. They should see a wide release on Nike SNKRS app as well as stocked in select Nike retailers.

