Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be headlining his ninth-consecutive All-Star game, an honor few players in the history of the NBA ever have the privilege of being a part of. Because of this, his newest signature Nike Giannis Freak 6 sneakers will be part of Nike's upcoming “Black Label” collection in anticipation of 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Nike will be releasing a “Black Label” collection ahead of NBA All-Star that features their most popular basketball sneakers cloaked in black with premium and unique materials. Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, and Ja Morant will also be receiving their own unique Black Label creations for the upcoming capsule.

The Nike Giannis Freak 6 is the newest installment of Antetokounmpo's rapidly-growing signature line. The upcoming release will be very exclusive and limited to just 1,994 pairs, a slight nod to Giannis' birth year.

Nike Giannis Freak 6 “Black Label”

As the name suggests, the Nike Giannis Freak 6 will release in an all-black colorway throughout each aspect of the shoe. The oversized Nike Swoosh is outlined in a cream reflective material, while we see a green “B” along the tongue signaling the Black Label Collection. The unique touch on these will be the reflective camo print seen when the shoes are exposed to a flash of light. Finally, we see a literal “Black Label” tag along the back heel to signify the exclusivity of the release.

The Nike Giannis Freak 6 “Black Label” is expected to release February 14, 2025 along with the rest of the Black Label Collection. The shoes will come in adult sizing for a retail tag of $160 and as previously mentioned, they'll be extremely limited in their nature. The shoes will be available on Nike come release day, so be sure to mark your calendar and keep a close eye out on these.