Over the last year, Nike has been hard at work bringing back some of their most classic basketball models from the last three decades. Few athletes have had a successful signature line like that of Phoenix Suns' star Kevin Durant over at Nike, recently unveiling his latest Nike KD 18. This next release throws it back to 2012 when the Nike KD 4 first releases in this Texas Longhorns colorway, honoring Durant's alma mater.

The Nike KD 4 first landed in 2012 while Kevin Durant was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, immediately becoming a powerhouse basketball shoe at the time and still regarded as his best silhouette to ever release. The shoe dropped classic colorways like the “Galaxy,” “Gold Medal,” and “Scoring Title” editions to signify memorable moments in Durant's career.

The shoes also received a Burnt Orange treatment which was clad with the Texas Longhorns logo along the tongue. Playing for the Longhorns in 2006-07 before entering the league, Kevin Durant won the Naismith Award, Wooden Award, and took home first-team All-American honors.

Nike KD 4 “Texas”

CONFIRMED: The Nike KD 4 “Texas Longhorns” returns for Holiday 2025 🤘 📝 IB3555-800

💵 $130 pic.twitter.com/I6u8Ssyk6c — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike KD 4 “Texas Longhorns” is Returning Holiday 2025 More Info: https://t.co/nZWiRCCMzC pic.twitter.com/3gBBV4ppbI — SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Nike KD 4 “Texas” will return in its Desert Orange/White (Texas) colorway perfectly matching the uniforms and color schemes of Durant's alma mater. The shoe don orange all throughout the upper, midsole, tongue, and iconic mid-foot strap of the KD 4. All other details, including the Nike Swoosh and Longhorn logo along the tongue, are done in white for a perfect contrast and super clean colorway. With original 2012 pair fetching around $600 on the aftermarket, fans have been awaiting an updated drop for quite some time.

The Nike KD 4 “Texas” is expected to return during the Holiday season of 2025 for a retail tag of $130. The shoes will see their first updated release since their original drop and we can expect these to arrive on Nike SNKRS app for their drop. Expect this release to be a bit more accessible in terms of numbers and their availability to the public.

Where does this pair rank on your all-time Nike KD 4 list?