NBA legend LeBron James is continuing his quest for another championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only is he the face of the NBA's most storied franchise, but he's also been the face of Nike since he was just 18 years old. Releasing his first signature sneaker with Nike in 2003, LeBron's signature sneaker line rivals only that of Michael Jordan and within the next few day, we'll see another chapter added as he celebrates the “Dunkman” tradition with the Nike LeBron 22.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The nickname “Dunkman” is a nickname James acquired early into his NBA career thanks the expectations and constant comparisons he's been given to Michael Jordan. Playing off the “Jumpman,” the Dunkman quickly became synonymous with James for his unprecedented athletic abilities. It wasn't long before the moniker made its way to his signature sneakers and immediately began a tradition within his LBJ signature line.

The “Dunkman” colorway is typically characterized by Nike's use of a bright lime green colorway blocked with white or black for James' signature sneakers. First arriving on the Nike Zoom Soldier 2, the tradition has carried through classic models like the LeBron 7, LeBron 9, and now the LeBron 22.

Nike LeBron 22 “Dunkman”

OFFICIAL PHOTOS: Nike LeBron 22 “Dunkman” 🏀 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/Wx8qQwCsRO pic.twitter.com/H8Wx95q3Pr — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike LeBron 22 “Dunkman” 🏀

🚨 FIRST LOOK 🚨

📆 Coming soon to NDC pic.twitter.com/hTd4ThgwtO — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet



The new Nike LeBron 22 will arrive in Light Bone/Vapor Green/Soft Pearl for an updated iteration of the Dunkman color scheme. The sueded bone upper will come with subtle patterning throughout and extends all the way through the tongue and into the midsole. We see the most prominent hits of green in the translucent outsole, the stitched LeBron signature along the back heel, and the piping of the outlined Nike Swoosh. Nike added a further touch in making the green outsoles glow-in-the-dark.

The Nike LeBron 22 “Dunkman” is expected to release May 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $180. The shoes will become available via Nike SNKRS app and will arrive in select Nike retailers. Releases in the past have been limited, but the Nike LeBron 22 has been a widely available silhouette and this colorway should be relatively easy to grab at its retail price.

Where does this rank on your list of Dunkman colorways?