After its first collaboration with the Nike Air Max 95, Nike SB saw massive success when melding the worlds of running, skateboarding, and lifestyle culture all into one sneaker. The “Cactus Flower” Air Max 95 has been in contention for ‘Sneaker of the Year,' but Nike is far from finishing with their updated AM95 colorways. Up next, we see a reported look at the upcoming Nike SB x Air Max 95 “Cacao Wow.”

While the Nike Air Max 95 was never intended for skateboarding, pro Stevie Williams notoriously rocked the sneakers during a photo shoot, eventually originating the story for the first collaboration. The “Cactus Flower” release garnered well-deserved hype while also offering a fresh new take on a classic.

This upcoming “Cacao Wow” colorway only recently surfaced, but there are strong indications that this earth-toned color palette will be the next Nike SB follow-up.

Nike SB Air Max 95 “Cacao Wow”

📝 HF7545-002 (MENS)

💰 $185 USD

From the first look of this sneaker, we can deduce the Nike SB collaboration thanks to the subtle “Nike SB Air” logo on the back heel. The shoes appear in a striking gradient of brown tones, easing up through the panels of the upper and into the brown signature eyelets of the Air Max 95. The shoes feature a solid black outsole and cacao Nike Air bubble unit, adding to the clean transitions throughout the shoe.

As was the case with the “Cactus Flower” AM 95, we should see minor tooling updates throughout the shoe to fit skateboarding capabilities. This included layered and reinforced materials, extra padding on the tongue, and an updated outsole tread as well. All in all, fans are already clamoring for this pair to release sooner rather than later.

While there hasn't been an official confirmation just yet, expect this pair to arrive sometime during the spring season of 2026. Just as the previous release, this pair will retail for $185 during its drop on Nike SNKRS app.