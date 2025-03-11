The University of Oregon Athletics Department is no stranger to top-of-the-line gear from Nike as the birthplace and headquarters for the most recognizable sports brand on the planet. Every sport from football and basketball to track and field are usually first in line to receive the newest tech from Nike, so it comes as no surprised that the Oregon Basketball programs will have their pick of the litter in terms of footwear. Recently, they flexed some of their newest Nike KD 17 custom PE models.

Bill Bowerman was a prolific track and field coach at the University of Oregon who took athlete Phil Knight under his wing as not only an athletics coach, but a life mentor. The two partnered to create Blue Ribbon Sports, a retailer for athletic shoes, which would turn into Nike, Inc. 12 years later.

Since then, Phil Knight has always kept his roots close to home as the world's biggest supplier in athletic footwear continues to be based out of Beaverton, Oregon. The athletes at the University of Oregon are the beneficiaries of some remarkable perks, especially in a sport like basketball where shoes can make all the difference.

Oregon Ducks Nike KD 17 PE

FIRST LOOK: The Oregon Ducks unveil their exclusive Nike KD 17's 🦆 pic.twitter.com/7XOmnre2l2 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) March 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Oregon Ducks shared a photo of their latest Nike KD 17 PE (player exclusive) sneakers arriving in three separated colorways. Donning the retro green and yellow hues of their color scheme, we see a primarily white pair with green as the secondary and accented by yellow Nike logos. Conversely, we see a predominantly green pair with yellow as the secondary color, accenting the Nike logos. Finally, we see a primarily black pair contrasted by the bright yellow throughout the wavy streaks of the shoes.

All in all, it looks as though the Oregon Ducks Men's and Women's Basketball programs will be strapped all throughout March with clean iterations of the Nike KD 17. However, these remain as player exclusives and it's doubtful these will ever see the light of day in terms of a public release. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases around the Nike KD 17!