While the Indiana Pacers will be without their franchise star Tyrese Haliburton for the 2025-26 NBA campaign, they're keeping vibes high in Indianapolis as they continue to grow their newfound success. They'll be focused on reaching the NBA Finals once again, but it continues to be an eventful offseason for Haliburton as he preps for the release of his debut sneakers. Recently, he starred in a PUMA ad alongside comedians Donnell Rawlings and Junebug for the PUMA Hali 1.

With Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards headlining over at Adidas and Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander promoting Converse, the new generation of young superstars is more diverse with their footwear than ever before. Top players in the league, like Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, have forgone the traditional path of signing to Nike in an effort to build a more robust signature line elsewhere.

It was only a matter of time before two-time NBA All-Star Haliburton would receive his first signature sneaker from sponsor PUMA, to which fashion designer Salehe Bembury had a strong influence in creating. After debuting his “Hibiscus” colorway during the NBA Finals, this latest ad showcases the stunning “Opal” colorway in a hilarious turn of events.

PUMA Hali 1 “Opal” debut commercial

Promo video starring Junebug and Donnell Rawlings ￼🛒🍏 https://t.co/q07gmaZEwZ pic.twitter.com/vtm9tSeXGs — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) September 15, 2025

Welcome to Hali Mart! Join us for early access to the PUMA Hali 1 Opal at the Hali Mart pop-up event in Indy with appearances by @TyHaliburton22 & creative designer Salehe Bembury! Thursday, September 25

3PM – 7PM

901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/uXuMhej0Hq — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) September 16, 2025

Opening in the middle of a grocery store, or “Hali Mart,” actors Donnell Rawlings and Junebug go through their shopping list as Rawlings crunches on an apple. As the two banter back and forth, the camera pans to reveal Tyrese Haliburton's face in the middle of the produce section. Next to him, the PUMA Hali 1 “Opal” is highlighted, looking extremely fruitful and fitting with the intense blue hues.

Along with the commercial, PUMA will host their own “Hali Mart” pop-up in downtown Indianapolis. Both Tyrese Haliburton and Salehe Bembury will be in attendance giving fans their first chance to own the latest Hali 1 “Opal” sneakers.

As for the rest of us, we'll have to wait until September 26, 2025 for the official launch of the PUMA Hali 1. The shoes will drop via PUMA's website and select PUMA retailers for a standard tag of $130.