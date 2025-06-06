Hours before tipping off his first NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton marked another milestone in his already impressive career alongside sponsor PUMA. As Haliburton and the Pacers look to bring Indiana their first NBA Championship, he'll be doing so in his debut signature sneaker, the PUMA Hali 1.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Tyrese Haliburton signed to PUMA in October 2024 after spending his first few NBA seasons with sponsor Nike. While not many expected the young Iowa State point guard to have this type of success (Sacramento certainly didn't), PUMA saw the future face of their brand and wasted no time in inking a deal with the future star.

After a few seasons of wearing the PUMA All-Pro Nitro in custom PE (player exclusive) colorways, the brand finally made the leap and gave Haliburton his debut signature model. They also enlisted the help of world-class designer Salehe Bembury, who's worked with New Balance and Crocs in the past, to design the debut model with a fashion-forward color palette and design in mind.

PUMA Hali 1 “Hibiscus”

Introducing the Hali 1. pic.twitter.com/RwMcsoql50 — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Tyrese Haliburton warms up in his new PUMA Hali 1 ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals 🔥 https://t.co/6nsR8mMfhp pic.twitter.com/kc7ussJTFH — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet



The PUMA Hali 1 arrives in a Light Rose/Hibiscus color ensemble, very uniform with the soft palettes and cohesive use of color schemes we've seen on previous Salehe Bembury-designed sneakers. The shoe features a textured mesh throughout the uppers, overlayed by TPU molding up through the eyelets. The toebox is reinforced with layered stitching while the midsole features a wavy, topographic pattern, typical of a Bembury design.

Finer details include an oversized PUMA logo blending seamlessly along the back heel and Haliburton's personal logo on the tongue, which was unveiled just a week ago at the Indiana Fever game. Finally, we see a translucent pink outsole finishing the look as Haliburton took the floor in Game 1 of the NBA Finals donning the sneakers.

The debut “Hibiscus” colorway is slated to release sometime in September 2025 and fans are getting their first look at them as the Pacers look to win their first NBA Championship. Win or lose, the future is bright for Haliburton and PUMA Basketball as he begins his signature journey on the brightest stage.i