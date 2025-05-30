Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese is intent on making a name for herself and amplifying the platform of the WNBA as they continue their growth. She's one of the more marketable players in the league and her reach spans much further than just basketball. The team over at Reebok is putting together her own signature line as Reese officially unveiled her own Engine A PE sneakers.

Angel Reese signed her endorsement contract with Reebok back in 2023 towards the end of her final year with the LSU Tigers. Prior to her WNBA arrival, she was already heralded as one of the better additions to the league thanks to her popularity outside of it. Since then, she's even unveiled her own signature logo with the brand, hinting at an upcoming sneaker.

Throughout most of the season, Angel Reese has been rocking the Reebok Engine A basketball sneakers. During the Sky's most recent 97-92 win over the Dallas Wings, Reese debuted a “Pretty Gritty” PE (player exclusive) colorway of the Engine A.

Angel Reese's Reebok Engine A “Pretty Gritty” PE

Angel Reese on her new “Pretty Gritty” Reebok Engine A PE: “I’m excited to give fans a glimpse into what’s to come in our overall partnership and we’re still just getting started.” – @Reese10Angel The “Pretty Gritty” Reebok Engine A PE drops June 4 for $120 🗓️ https://t.co/Y4X4iNpie0 pic.twitter.com/oIgaNICuKu — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Angel Reese wearing her “Pretty Gritty” Reebok Engine A 😇 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/QgvzUJ9cu2 — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet



As the name suggests, Reese's newest “Pretty Gritty” colorway will come complete with soft pink hues throughout contrasted by a dark burgundy throughout the upper half of the shoes. We see hits of vibrant red throughout to add more contrast as the shoes are accompanied by small Reebok logos throughout.

Most importantly, we see the debut of Angel Reese's new personal logo in silver along the tongue. This serves as the opening chapter to her personal brand and the first indication of a potential signature sneaker in the works. While the shoes aren't available just yet in Angel's PE colorways, fans can cop the Reebok Engine A via Reebok platforms and select retailers for $120.

