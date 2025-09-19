The Air Jordan 3 has been a center of focus for Nike and Jordan Brand as the sneaker giants continue to pay homage to the classic silhouette from 1988. In the eyes of many fans, the Jordan 3 reigns supreme as the best design in all of the numbered Jordan line, from the classic colorways to the original utilization of the infamous “elephant” print. In 2025, we'll see yet another favorite return as the Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” makes a comeback.

Releasing in 1988 as the first Air Jordan sneaker to feature the Jumpman logo, it was also the debut sneaker for legendary designer Tinker Hatfield, who later went on to take over the Air Jordan numbered series. Throughout an expansive catalogue, the Air Jordan 3 always stands out as the original.

Among classics like the “Black Cement” and “White Cement” pairs, the “True Blue” colorway has been a foundational pair for the Jordan 3's legacy. Diverging from the typical black/red/white color combinations, this offers a new take that would have been more fitting during Jordan's Washington Wizards days.

Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” (2026)

BREAKING: Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” returning Fall 2026 These last released in 2016 with Nike Air on the heel. Full details >> https://t.co/gOpcDl9aIn pic.twitter.com/TftDz5VuwF — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 17, 2025

The Air Jordan 3 OG “True Blue” is expected to return Fall 2026 🌊 📝 @zSneakerHeadz; @sneakerfiles pic.twitter.com/e1JKjWWMvK — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) September 17, 2025



First reported by @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 3 returns in White/Cement Grey-True Blue. After the 1988 release, the shoes returned for the first time in 2001. Following subsequent retro releases in 2009 and 2011, the shoes were last release in 2016, returning for the first time in the last 10 years. Last time these were released, they featured OG “Nike Air” branding along the back heel, a nod to the original 1988 pair.

The updated 2026 is expected to feature the typical tumbled leather along the upper and toebox, extending through the mudguard and rubber heel accent. The True Blue is seen on the midsole of the sneaker, matching the sockliner, eyelets, and Nike Air branding on the heel. Of course, the shoe features the iconic elephant print along the toe and heel panels, serving as the best part of any Jordan 3.

The Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” is expected to release sometime during the Fall 2026 season as Nike plans their Air Jordan Retro Collection for the upcoming year. The shoe is expected to release at the standard $210 retail tag in full family sizing with adjusted pricing. Tune in to Nike SNKRS app to see these appear in the near future.