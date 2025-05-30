The Indiana Pacers are just one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years and Tyrese Haliburton is looking to etch his name as one of the all-time Pacer greats. He's following in the footsteps of NBA Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller, but Haliburton is also forging his own path over at PUMA Basketball and proving the haters wrong with his latest marketing campaign.

Thanks to his pass-first attitude and unorthodox jump shot, fans on the internet have previously accused Tyrese Haliburton of being an “overrated” player in the league. However, after his heroic comebacks and game-winners throughout these NBA Playoffs, Haliburton is proving that his second-consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals has been far from a fluke.

Following their most recent Game 4 win over the New York Knicks where Haliburton scored 32 points and totaled 15 rebounds, PUMA released an ad campaign and limited edition t-shirt reading “OVERRATE THAT” in direct response to the haters online.

PUMA Basketball and Tyrese Haliburton silence the haters

Freshly pressed. Overrate that tees out now. pic.twitter.com/33toPB9KQB — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overrate THAT — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet



The shirts were inspired by an X post by Tyrese Haliburton reading “Overrate THAT.” following the Pacers' 4-1 series win over the Milwaukee Bucks, eliminating Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Playoffs for the second-straight year. The quick ad features the post printed on a t-shirt and ironed to reveal the “Overrate That” script. It's accompanied by the PUMA logo along with Haliburton's personal PUMA logo on the back collar.

PUMA's “Overrate That” shirts will become available June 4, 2025 for a retail tag of $40. The shirts will drop on Puma's site and if all things go according to plan, the Indiana Pacers should be entering the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder the following day. Nevertheless, it's clear PUMA Basketball has found the face of their brand and it's only a matter of time before we see them create a signature model for Tyrese Haliburton.