New York City — The Golden State Warriors are fighting for position in the West as the NBA Regular Season draws to a close and second-year guard Brandin Podziemski is looking for his first taste of the NBA Playoffs. He's improved a great deal on the court with his role in the offense increasing, but he's also been active off the court in promoting his personal brand. After signing to sportswear brand Rigorer, Podziemski and his sponsor released his first signature sneaker, the Rigorer BP1.

Brandin Podziemski signed with Rigorer in June 2024, joining Los Angeles Lakers' star Austin Reaves as the first pair to headline the brands basketball presence in the NBA. Both also signed deals with KICKS CREW as the exclusive launch partner for their signature sneakers and platform to grow their personal brand. Austin Reaves already has two shoes, the AR1 and AR2 under his belt, while Podziemski debuts his first signature, the BP1.

Brandin Podziemski and the Rigorer BP1

“Growing up, every kids wishes to have their own shoe and being able to finally release my shoe with Rigorer and KICKS CREW is a dream come true,” says Podziemski. “The Rigorer BP1 is a dedication to that childhood dream and marks a new chapter of my career, which I hope inspires the next generation of hoopers.”

Brandin Podziemski's Rigorer BP1 will debut in two initial colorways. The “Kaleidoscope” pair comes in a vibrant pink hue, symbolizing his evolving game, reflecting on his journey through the NBA and the admiration he has for teammate Stephen Curry. The following “1962” colorway is a tribute to the Golden State Warriors and the year the franchise was founded. The debut pairs will mark the start of Podziemski's signature line with Rigorer.





The Rigorer BP1 combines all the newest technology from Rigorer basketball into a cohesive and high-performance silhouette. They feature a breathable mesh upper locked down by a forefoot flywire for stability. The TPU panel along the front toe of the shoe is added for further stability and inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. The shoes are based in Showtime Foam and an EVA foam midsole for maximum cushioning and support. All in all, this is a great debut model for a blossoming player as the possibilities are plentiful with a growing brand behind him.

Podziemski and Rigorer partnered with global marketplace KICKS CREW to be the official launch partner of his brand. The platform connects authorized retailers directly with a global audience, amplifying the brand exposure for a growing star like Podziemski.

The Rigorer BP1 ‘Kaleidoscope’ and ‘1962’ released on April 12, 2025, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and Rigorer for $90 USD. They are available now, so don't miss out on your chance to join Brandin Podziemski on his road to superstardom!