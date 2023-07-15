The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, with some teams looking to be buyers, while others will be sellers. The Toronto Blue Jays are one who should be looking to bolster their roster, specifically when it comes to their pitching staff.

The Jays currently sit in an American League Wild Card spot at the moment, which is likely their best chance at making the postseason considering how well the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles are playing. But, Toronto can help their case for a deep playoff run by adding a starter and potentially even another reliever by the beginning of August. It's common knowledge, pitching has been the biggest weakness in 2023, even though the arms are looking a lot better as of late.

With that in mind, here are three sneaky trade deadline targets for the Blue Jays.

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

The Cardinals made it abundantly clear this week that blowing it up at the deadline is very much in play amid their disastrous season. Jordan Montgomery is easily their best starter with a 6-7 record and 3.23 ERA and he is a free agent after the season. Considering how well he's pitched since coming over from the Yankees last year, this is a starter the Blue Jays should be targeting.

Yes, I know Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to be back shortly, but who knows how well he'll pitch. Toronto needs another reliable left-hander in their rotation because let's be honest, Yusei Kikuchi isn't exactly the most consistent. I'm not saying John Schneider has to nix him from the rotation, but Montgomery would give his ball club a lot of consistency. Plus, he's used to pitching in the AL East after spending all of his career in New York before landing in St. Louis.

Lance Lynn, RHP

Just like the Cards, the White Sox could be sellers at the deadline because they're atrocious in 23′. And while Lance Lynn is having a forgettable campaign, he was once a Cy Young-caliber arm and could find that brilliance again with a change of scenery. Lynn owns a dismal 6.03 ERA and a 5-8 record, but he's a proven starter in the big leagues who has playoff experience. While it does appear Alek Manoah is back on track, Lynn is one for the Blue Jays to keep an eye on anyway because it's very possible Chicago makes him available.

Josh Hader, LHP

How about one of the most electric relievers in the game joining the Blue Jays bullpen? The San Diego Padres are a nightmare and unless they can go on a run, will probably miss the playoffs. Their pitching staff is absolutely doing their part, but all the star power in their lineup is failing to produce. It's unlikely they become total sellers at the deadline, but shipping off a few players who are going to be free agents is possible. Example No.1: Hader. The hard-throwing southpaw has compiled 21 saves this season to go along with a 1.08 ERA. He's also struck out 50 in 31 innings.

Now, this one may be a little bit more unrealistic for the Blue Jays because Jordan Romano is currently the closer and one of the better ones in the Majors. However, perhaps Hader is okay with being a setup man? You never know. The reality is Toronto lacks a fantastic lefty in their pen like Hader, who would become one of the most feared relievers in the AL after playing strictly in the NL.