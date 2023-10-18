SNL is back, and soon, we'll have Nate Bargatze as host and Foo Fighters as musical guest on Oct 28.

This will be Bargatze's debut as host, and this will be the ninth time the Foo Fighters will be rocking 30 Rock, according to CNN Entertainment.

“A dream come true,” the comedian wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Bargatze, known for his family-friendly comedy, has been featured in Netflix stand-up specials. These include 2019's “The Tennessee Kid” and the special that won him a Grammy nomination, “Greatest Average American.”

Last January, his newest special, “Hello World,” started streaming on Prime Video. Currently, he's on his “The Be Funny” stand-up tour. Additionally, he hosts the weekly podcast Nateland.

Returning to SNL are The Foo Fighters as the musical guest. Their new album, But Here We Are, was released in June, and they've been touring since.

The October 14 premiere of SNL's 45th season drew in 4.8 million viewers on Sunday night, which is a 19% increase from the 48th season premiere, according to Variety.

Also, among adults aged 18-49, it scored a 0.96 rating, which is SNL's highest since 2020. Regarding streaming on Peacock, it was their most-watched season opener ever, more than doubling last year's. It was the third most-watched episode, following Dave Chappelle's November 2022 appearance and Pedro Pascal's February episode earlier this year.

Saturday Night Live has had a remarkable run, and guests like Nate Bargatze and music guests like Foo Fighters keep the show as relevant as ever. Onward to the 50th season and beyond…