Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo gets ultimate praise from Guinness World Records for earning 200 international caps for Portugal.

The iconic Portuguese footballer, currently representing Al-Nassr, reached the historic milestone of earning 200 international caps during Portugal's Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Iceland on June 20.

In recognition of this remarkable feat, Ronaldo received an official certificate from Guinness World Records, solidifying his status as a record holder. He was also presented with a Portugal jersey featuring the number “200” on the back, symbolizing his record-breaking caps.

Under the guidance of new Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo has already showcased his scoring prowess by netting four goals in three games. However, he was unable to score in the recent 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement of reaching 200 international caps has garnered widespread attention, with Sports Brief highlighting his monumental career milestone. The illustrious footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, surpassed Bader Al-Mutawa of Kuwait earlier this year to solidify his position as the undisputed leader in international appearances.

During Portugal's UEFA Euro Qualifiers match against Iceland, Ronaldo etched his name in history as the first player ever to reach the remarkable milestone of 200 caps for his national team. This accomplishment serves as a testament to his enduring talent, dedication, and longevity in the sport.

Prior to his 200th international appearance, Ronaldo expressed his unwavering commitment to the Portuguese national team. He stated that he would “never give up” playing for Portugal, emphasizing his passion and determination to continue contributing to his country's success on the international stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest recognition by Guinness is just a testament to his greatness and to what he has contributed to the beautiful game.