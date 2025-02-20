Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso by forcibly kissing her after Spain's historic victory in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, per ESPN. The ruling marks a pivotal moment in Spain’s ongoing struggle against sexism in sports and reinforces the country’s evolving stance on consent and gender equality.

A Landmark Ruling in Spain’s #MeToo Movement

A Spanish court ruled on Thursday that Rubiales committed sexual assault by kissing Hermoso without consent during the trophy ceremony. Judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto, in his ruling, emphasized that a kiss is not a typical form of greeting between individuals without an emotional relationship. As a consequence, Rubiales has been fined 10,800 euros (approximately $11,270) and ordered to stay at least 200 meters away from Hermoso for one year. Additionally, he must pay her 3,000 euros in damages for the moral harm inflicted.

The judge acknowledged that while the act was “always reprehensible,” it did not involve physical violence or coercion severe enough to warrant a prison sentence. Instead, he deemed a financial penalty more appropriate. Despite this, the ruling has stirred debate across Spain, with some advocating for stricter consequences, including the Federation of Progressive Women, which expressed disappointment, arguing that the verdict undermines trust in the justice system and emboldens aggressors.

Fallout and Legal Challenges

The incident ignited an intense backlash in Spain and globally, leading to Rubiales' eventual resignation after weeks of mounting pressure. Hermoso remained firm in her testimony, stating that she never consented to the kiss and was unable to react in the moment due to the suddenness of the act.

Rubiales, however, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming the kiss was consensual and an expression of euphoria after Spain’s victory. His legal team has already announced plans to appeal the ruling.

In a related charge, the court acquitted Luis Rubiales and three other Spanish federation officials—Jorge Vilda, Albert Luque, and Ruben Rivera—of coercion. Prosecutors had accused them of pressuring Hermoso to downplay the incident, but the court ruled there was insufficient evidence of intimidation or violence.

Spain’s Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, praised the verdict, stating, “When there is no consent, there is aggression.” The ruling not only serves as a warning but also as a defining moment for women's rights in Spanish football, reinforcing that personal boundaries must be respected, even in moments of celebration.