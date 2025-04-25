The NWSL made a big move to add a second division to their league, presenting themselves as a strong alternative to the WPSL.

The league formally applied to the U.S. Soccer Federation to create a new Division II league on April 1, CBS Sports writer Pardeep Cattry reported. They aim to emphasize the important of player development, wanting to have the league take the form of a minor-league baseball system.

According to the proposal, the league will start in 2026 with eight teams who are affiliated with the existing squads who play in the first division. The teams they will have are Bay FC, Kansas City Current, North Carolina Courage, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Orlando Pride, Racing Louisville, Seattle Reign and the Washington Spirit.

How NWSL's latest move could impact soccer in U.S.

It's a significant action for the NWSL to take, as it creates numerous opportunities for up-and-coming stars in women's soccer to shine in places where they wouldn't have in the past.

“As a global leader in the women's soccer landscape both on and off the pitch, the NWSL and its member clubs are committed to growing our sport in meaningful ways,” an NWSL spokesperson said in their statement to CBS Sports.

“The demand for professional soccer has never been higher. We look forward to working to build a strong foundation for future generations of players, officials and coaches and ensure the continued advancement of the women's game.”

This presents a test for the WPSL. They also revealed their intentions to start a second division league, the WPSL Pro, in 2026. In other words, they will compete for revenue and popularity when it comes to being the superior second division league. Both the WPSL and NWSL await the U.S. Soccer Federation to provide sanctions to pave way for the leagues to become active.

Nonetheless, this marks a huge step forward when it comes to the growth of women's soccer in the United States. Giving players a chance to shine in new areas presents a high ceiling for the sport in the country, which can strengthen the overall talent pool for future generations to come.