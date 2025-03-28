Denver’s NWSL expansion team announced plans Thursday to construct a temporary stadium and new training center in Centennial, Colorado, as the club prepares for its inaugural season starting in 2016.

The 12,000-seat temporary venue will host the team’s home games in 2026 and 2027 before a planned reduction to 4,000 seats for long-term use by the Cherry Creek School District. The facilities will be built in partnership with the City of Centennial and CCSD on a 43-acre site, roughly 15 miles southeast of Denver. The construction start date has not yet been determined.

“Our partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District represents the power of sports to unite communities and create opportunity,” said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL, as reported by Jeff Carlisle. “Centennial is the perfect home to begin this exciting chapter for Denver NWSL.”

In addition to the temporary stadium, the site will include eight soccer fields and 20,000 square feet of dedicated space for player development, including strength and conditioning facilities, recovery areas, a dining room, and a theater for video analysis. Design work for both the temporary venue and the team’s planned permanent stadium at Santa Fe Yards in Denver is being led by global design firm Populus.

Denver NWSL will work closely with the Cherry Creek School District to provide shared access to fields and facilities. The team also committed to a $100,000 donation to the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation and plans to offer ticket access and additional benefits to local families and students.

“This initiative is an example of how our clubs are leading the way in reimagining what’s possible in women’s sports,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “From a world-class training environment to a thoughtfully designed temporary stadium, Denver NWSL is setting a new benchmark.”

City officials expressed support for the project, which they expect to bring long-term value to both the league and the region. “This investment in women’s sports will inspire athletes of all ages,” said Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko.

The NWSL has been focused on future expansion. In addition to Denver, its Boston expansion team will begin playing in 2025.