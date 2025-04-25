Lauren and Jrue Holiday are stepping into a bold new chapter—not as athletes this time, but as team owners.

The two-time Olympians have joined the ownership group of the North Carolina Courage through their Holiday Family Trust, according to reports by ESPN. Their investment is exclusive to the Courage, a proud National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club, and marks the start of a hands-on leadership role for Lauren in particular.

“I want to be an impact everywhere that I go,” she said. “I think I have invaluable insight from being part of the league since the beginning.”

Holiday, a former U.S. Women’s National Team standout and 2015 World Cup champion, is no stranger to making an impact. Now, she’s ready to do it off the pitch. In addition to her investment, she’ll serve as an advisor and ambassador for the club, with a focus on soccer operations, team culture, and community engagement.

Her deep experience in the NWSL, where she won MVP in 2013 and helped lead FC Kansas City to two titles, gives her a unique perspective as the league continues to evolve. And it’s that evolution, paired with the Courage’s strong team culture, that drew her to the club.

“The girls really like each other. I feel like they’ve been through hard times and come out on the other side in a really beautiful way,” she said.

Jrue Holiday, a two-time NBA champion currently with the Boston Celtics, brings his own championship mindset and business acumen to the team’s ownership group. Together, the Holidays have become known for their philanthropy and social impact work, particularly through their Social Impact Fund.

The Courage organization, which has worked to rebuild in the wake of past league scandals, has committed to improving team culture, transparency, and facilities. Lauren plans to contribute to that process, including helping to shape the hiring of the club’s next chief soccer officer and exploring facility upgrades.

For the Holidays, this is more than a business move. It’s about creating space for women’s leadership and building a stronger, more equitable future for the sport.

“This is just the beginning,” Lauren said. “I want to have a voice—not just mine, but to help bring more women into ownership and leadership in this league we love.”