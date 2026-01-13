Real Madrid have officially ended Xabi Alonso’s brief spell as the team's head coach, confirming that the two parties have “mutually” agreed to separate just one day after the club’s dramatic Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. The 3-2 loss in Jeddah proved decisive, with the Bernabeu hierarchy acting swiftly amid growing pressure surrounding the former superstar midfielder’s position.

In a formal announcement released on Monday, the club confirmed Alonso’s exit and took time to underline his legacy as both a player and a coach.

“Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end,” the club said in an official statement. “Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

Alonso departs less than a year into the three-year deal he signed last summer to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, becoming the tenth permanent manager under the club's president Florentino Perez to leave without completing a full season. His dismissal comes despite Madrid sitting just four points off the top of La Liga and remaining well placed in the Champions League, underlining once again how unforgiving the role can be — particularly after losing a final to rivals Barcelona.

The 44-year-old had initially steadied the ship, with Madrid winning 10 of their first 11 LaLiga league matches and briefly opening a five-point gap over their fiercest rivals. However, a downturn in form, European setbacks, and persistent reports of dressing-room unease gradually eroded confidence in his project. Public frustration from key figures, including Vinicius Junior, and suggestions that some players struggled to fully embrace Alonso’s methods only intensified scrutiny.

Real Madrid have moved quickly to appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor. The 42-year-old, promoted from Castilla, returns to the spotlight after a distinguished playing career that included 238 appearances for the club and a FIFA World Cup in 2010 for Spain.

With a congested schedule ahead, and six matches in just over two weeks, starting with a Copa del Rey trip to Albacete, Arbeloa faces an immediate test. For Madrid, the focus now shifts to whether this change can keep their season on track across all competitions.