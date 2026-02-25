During the latest episode of former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and James Harrison's Deebo & Joe podcast, he revealed that he was getting ready to leave Mexico after being stuck in the wake of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes' (aka “El Mencho”) death.

Haden conceded that he was “spooked” by the experience and “should've listened to” Deebo, who warned him about visiting Cabo San Lucas during the latest episode of The Deebo & Joe podcast (via Steelers Wire).

“Honestly, I’m a little spooked, brother. I can’t even lie to you,” said Haden. “It’s getting real tricky on this side of the world. I need to get back, feet planted on a U.S. territory. I’m not even trying to be funny, I’m a little spooked. Because when you’re talking cartel, they’re going against police. They run up at airports and stuff.

“I'm trying to book my stuff. I got a flight I can get now. I really tried to get on this show to show you my face, let you know I am good, but I really do need to slide,” he continued.

Haden then left so he could get on his flight back home. Harrison would finish the rest of the episode alone. Expect Haden back on the show as normal once he's home.

It was a scary experience for Haden. He was one of the many U.S. citizens who were stuck in Mexico in the wake of Cervantes' death. Flights from some parts of Mexico were cancelled and/or delayed.

Cervantes was killed on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Tapalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, via gunshot wounds. In turn, his death has had a big impact on the world, as evidenced by Haden's experience. The cartel has responded with various acts, including blocking roads with burning cars.

Haden is a former three-time Pro Bowler during his 12-year NFL career. He was also named Second-Team All-Pro in 2013. Haden played the first seven seasons of his career for the Browns after being picked by them in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He concluded his career by playing for the Steelers from 2017 to 2021.