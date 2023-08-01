Actress Sofía Vergara has responded to Joe Manganiello's divorce filing with her own set of demands, according to new court documents PEOPLE reports. Citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, Vergara is seeking to uphold their prenuptial agreement and wants certain assets to be confirmed as hers, including jewelry, artwork, and “other personal effects.” She also asserts her earnings from before and during their marriage as her own assets.

The couple, who announced their divorce plans after seven years of marriage, is working to divide their communal property according to the prenup. Both Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, have agreed to cover their own attorney's fees in the proceedings.

In their joint statement released to Page Six, they expressed their mutual love and care for each other, asking for privacy during this difficult time as they navigate the next phase of their lives. Despite their public image of a loving couple, sources close to them revealed that they differed significantly in their interests and preferred activities. They tried to prioritize each other's interests during their marriage, but ultimately the ups and downs became insurmountable.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The divorce marks a new chapter in their lives, and Vergara's specific demands show her determination to protect her assets and settle the terms of the divorce in accordance with their prenuptial agreement.

Sofía Vergara is a well-known actress famous for her role in the hit TV show “Modern Family,” while Joe Manganiello is also an accomplished actor, recognized for his work in the popular series “True Blood.” Despite their split, both continue to have successful careers in the entertainment industry.