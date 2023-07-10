It's been a while since Sofia Vergara starred as Gloria Pritchett in hit sitcom Modern Family. In a birthday post, the actress celebrated her 51st birthday on a luxurious Italian vacation. She cracked a joke about aging, but she still looks as young as ever, per People.

“Waking up here on my 51st birthday,” Sofia Vergara captioned the post, which was translated from Spanish. “Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live!”

Sarah Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy alongside Vergara on Modern Family, commented “HAAAAAAAA….”

Fellow America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel chimed in as well. Klum wrote, “I love you Sofia ❤️I am so lucky to have you in my life,” where Mandel commented jokingly, “Happy birthday. @heidiklum is so lucky to have you in her life.”

Vergara’s son Manolo, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, also celebrated his mom on her birthday. He posted a throwback photo on his Instagram Story of the two of them together, writing over the photo: “Happy Birthday ma!!!!! Te quiero mucho.”

Vergara also made another post from Italy, before her birthday. She wrote in the caption: “Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do. Besos from Italy!!”

This came after Vergara posted a sizzling poolside photo that had fans in awe. The America's Got Talent judge shared a picture on Instagram, showcasing her enviable figure in a black swimsuit. The photo had her lounging by the pool, with a simple caption in Spanish that said “Summer is my thing.” She broke the internet.