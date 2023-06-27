Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara has set the internet on fire with a sizzling poolside photo that has fans in awe, WomensHealth reports. The 50-year-old America's Got Talent judge shared a picture on Instagram, showcasing her enviable figure in a black thong swimsuit. The photo captures Sofia lounging by the pool, her toned glutes stealing the spotlight. With a simple caption in Spanish that says “Summer is my thing,” Sofia exudes confidence and elegance.

The jaw-dropping photo has garnered overwhelming praise from fans worldwide. Admirers couldn't help but express their awe at Sofia's stunning beauty, flooding the comments with compliments and emojis. It's no surprise that Sofia has a massive following on Instagram, with over 29 million dedicated fans.

Many have been curious about Sofia's fitness routine, as her sculpted physique is an inspiration to many. The actress is a devoted practitioner of Pilates, frequently working with trainer Jennifer Yates. Their intense sessions, ranging from 50 minutes to an hour, occur five times a week. Sofia prefers Lagree Pilates, a form of exercise that combines high intensity with low impact movements. Yates revealed that they focus on exercises like squats, deadlifts, and other targeted moves to work on Sofia's glute muscles using the Megaformer machine. Lately, they have incorporated heavier weights to build more muscle mass, including kettlebell workouts.

While Sofia puts in the hard work at the gym, she takes a more relaxed approach to her diet. She regularly shares mouthwatering food posts on Instagram, emphasizing that she isn't a fan of restrictive diets.

Sofia Vergara continues to captivate audiences with her beauty, grace, and dedication to fitness. Her recent poolside post is a testament to her age-defying allure and serves as an inspiration for those looking to embrace their best selves this summer.