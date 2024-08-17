Sofia Vergara is firing back against with ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason behind their divorce. Last year, Vergara noted that she and Manganiello were filing for a divorce due to over differences in wanting to expand their families. Back in July 2023, the Modern Family alum told the Spanish newspaper El Pais that they did not agree about having children.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara explained to the outlet the time. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Vergara's son Manolo was born in 1991. She welcomed her son with then-husband Joe Gonzalez, and they ended up getting a divorce in 1993.

However, Manganiello had a different reason for his split with the actress. In an interview with Men's Journal last month, the actor said that children were not a factor in their divorce.

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated,” he recollected about his past relationship. “I said, ‘If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.' But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't.”

“It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens,” he explained of his reasoning behind the split.

He also added that he did not like how the public portrayed him after the breakup when word got out that he potentially gave Vergara an ultimatum.

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That’s never who I was,” he added.

Sofia Vergara Reacts To Joe Manganiello's Comments on Reason Behind Split

Vergara reacted to Manganiello's comments a month after saying, “At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real,” she told Variety in a cover story published on Wednesday.

She seemingly suggested that Manganiello's comments might not have been clear enough to pass judgment based on other whispers she's heard lately. “I’ve read a lot of things that I’ve said that I’m like, ‘Huh?’ What am I gonna do, call him? I don’t know if he even said that.”