Sofia Vergara, known for her iconic role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on “Modern Family,” recently shared her enthusiasm for a potential reunion with the show's cast, per NME. In an interview with Variety, Vergara expressed a strong interest in revisiting her beloved character and the dynamic Pritchett family. However, she added a crucial caveat to her enthusiasm: the condition that co-star Ed O'Neill, who played her on-screen husband Jay Pritchett, must still be alive.

Vergara's playful yet earnest remarks reflect her deep affection for the role and the cast. She told Variety, “I’d die to be on that set. It’d be so much fun. A TV movie, maybe?” Despite her eagerness, she acknowledges that now might be too soon for a revival. Vergara frequently jokes with O'Neill about their potential reunion, humorously urging him to stay healthy. “You look fucking old,” she jested after seeing him in a recent project, adding, “Don’t die because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead.”

Vergara’s Ongoing Connection with Modern Family

Vergara’s affection for “Modern Family” is evident from her ongoing jokes and references to the show. Her character, Gloria, was a fan favorite throughout the series' run, earning her several Emmy nominations over the years. Despite not winning an Emmy, many fans and critics felt she deserved recognition for her performance.

Outside of “Modern Family,” Sofia Vergara continues to make headlines with her current projects. She stars in Netflix’s “Griselda,” a series about the notorious Colombian drug dealer Griselda Blanco, though it has faced some legal challenges from Blanco’s family. Vergara's recent achievements also include a nomination at this year's Emmys, where she made history as the first Colombian-born actress nominated in the limited series category.

As for O'Neill, he has shared personal anecdotes about his life before joining “Modern Family,” including a near brush with organized crime in his youth. Despite their on-screen rivalry, Vergara and co-star Julie Bowen maintain a close friendship, with Bowen even supporting Vergara’s Emmy nomination. The “Modern Family” cast's strong bond endures even after the show's conclusion in 2020, with Vergara and her co-stars remaining close.

Vergara’s candid comments about a potential “Modern Family” movie reflect her enduring passion for the show and its characters, leaving fans hopeful for a reunion in the future.