Sofia Vergara's net worth is $180 million in the year 2023. A massive icon in pop culture and one of the most well-known actresses, the stunning Vergara has done quite well for herself financially. Vergara is most well known for playing Gloria Delgado-Prichett on ABC's “Modern Family.” Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, recently announced their decision to get a divorce.

Sofia Vergara is one of the most successful women in the film industry. In this article, we will take a closer look at her net worth and how she has gotten to where she is now.

Sofia Vergara's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $180 million

Sofia Vergara is worth a whopping $180 million in 2023. This is backed by sites including celebritynetworth.com and stylecaster.com.

Her wealth is not at risk in her separation from Joe Manganiello, as the ex-couple has a prenup in place that protects the assets that they accumulated during their marriage.

Sofia Vergara: Early life

Sofia Vergara was born on July 10, 1972, in Barranquilla, Colombia. Vergara was born to a Roman-Catholic family, and she initially planned on becoming a dentist.

Her brother, Rafael, was killed during an attempted kidnapping in 1998. This persuaded Vergara to move to Miami, FL in 1998.

Sofia Vergara: Career

Sofia Vergara started her modelling/acting career as a teenager. Her first appearance in front of a camera was on a Pepsi commercial that was broadcast in Latin America.

Vergara first rose to prominence as a co-host for Spanish-language shows on the network Univision.

Soon thereafter, Vergara started to blow up in the film industry. She starred in films including “Chasing Papi” and “Four Brothers” as her career began to take off.

Her big break was in the show “Modern Family.” Vergara starred on the show from 2009-2020. Vergara played the popular Gloria Delgado-Prichett, a feisty Colombian mother in a big and chaotic family.

Vergara's impressive acting skills, jaw-dropping beauty, and colorful personality turned her Modern Family performance into a massive success.

The height of Vergara's fame was in the mid-to-late 2010s. Multiple times, she was the highest-earning actress in television, including when she brought home $43 million in 2016. Vergara has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2014, Vergara announced that she had become a United States citizen after getting a perfect score on her citizenship test.

Vergara is also known for roles on “New Year's Eve,” “The Three Stooges,” “Hot Pursuit,” and “Happy Feet.”

Now, Vergara is a judge on “America's Got Talent,” a post she has held since 2020.

Sofia Vergara: Love life

Vergara married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzales, in 1991. The pair had a child together but got divorced only two years later. Vergara was also engaged to Nick Loeb in 2012, although their engagement was eventually called off.

Most recently, Vergara was married to Joe Manganiello in 2015. Manganiello was a star of the show “True Blood.” On July 17, 2023, the pair announced that they had separated and were planning a divorce.

Vergara has overcome a lot. In 2000, at the age of 28, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had her thyroid removed. She also had to deal with the deportation of her brother, Julio, who had a run-in with the law and suffered from drug addiction issues.

The actress has always overcome the obstacles put in front of her, making it no surprise that she is worth as much as she is.