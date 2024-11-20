ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo continues on the main card with a fight in the welterweight division between Song Kenan and Muslim Salikhov. Song was able to get back into the win column with a unanimous decision in his last fight meanwhile, Salikhov secured his first victory since 2022 with a split-decision win his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Song-Salikov prediction and pick.

Song Kenan (22-8) finally got back into the win column when he welcomed Ricky Glenn to the welterweight who he dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory. That puts him at just 2-3, over his last five fights with two wins against Glenn and Rolando Bedoya. Now, “The Assassin” will be looking to get back on a winning streak when he takes on Muslim Salikhov this weekend at UFC Macau.

Muslim Salikhov (20-5) needed a win in a big way and he certainly got that when he defied the odds and won a split decision over Santiago Ponzinibbio as the betting underdog. He is just 2-3 over his last 5 fights coming into this matchup. Now, the “King of Kung Fu” will be looking to extend his UFC career by making a statement this weekend against Song Kenan.

Here are the UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Song Kenan-Muslim Salikhov Odds

Song Kenan: +150

Muslim Salikhov: -180

Over 2.5 rounds: -140

Under 2.5 rounds: +110

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Song Kenan Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tokitaka Nakanishi – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 14 (5 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Song Kenan is poised to secure a victory against Muslim Salikhov at UFC Macau this weekend, utilizing his relentless aggression and home-field advantage. The 33-year-old Chinese welterweight has shown significant improvement in recent outings, most notably in his unanimous decision win over Ricky Glenn at UFC 305 in August. Song's ability to push a relentless pace and willingness to engage in wild exchanges could prove problematic for the aging Salikhov, who has shown signs of slowing down in recent fights.

Expand Tweet

While Salikhov boasts impressive technical striking skills, Song's durability and power give him a significant edge in this matchup. The Chinese fighter's tendency to absorb damage while dishing out his own could work in his favor against the 40-year-old Salikhov, whose chin may not hold up under sustained pressure. Song's experience fighting in his home country, where he holds a 2-1 UFC record, will likely provide an additional boost of motivation and energy. Expect Song to implement an aggressive game plan, constantly pushing forward and looking for opportunities to land heavy shots, potentially securing a late stoppage or a hard-fought decision victory in front of his home crowd.

Why Muslim Salikhov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Juscellino Pantoja – SUB

Last 5: 3-1, 1 NC

Finishes: 8 (3 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Muslim Salikhov is looking to extend his winning streak against Song Kenan at UFC Macau this weekend, utilizing his superior technical striking and experience. The 40-year-old “King of Kung Fu” may be in the twilight of his career, but his extensive kickboxing background and diverse striking arsenal still make him a formidable opponent. Salikhov's ability to string together complex combinations and capitalize on openings will likely prove troublesome for the more straightforward approach of Song.

Expand Tweet

While Song has shown improvement and aggression in recent outings, Salikhov's defensive skills and fight IQ give him a significant edge. The Russian fighter's takedown ability, averaging one takedown per three rounds, could be a crucial factor in neutralizing Song's forward pressure. Salikhov's recent split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, albeit controversial, demonstrates his ability to perform against high-level competition. With Song's tendency to absorb significant damage, averaging 5.84 strikes per minute, Salikhov's precision striking could exploit this vulnerability. Expect Salikhov to utilize his technical superiority to control the pace of the fight, potentially securing a late stoppage or a hard-fought decision victory.

Final Song Kenan-Muslim Salikhov Prediction & Pick

These two welterweight will be coming to throw down in the center of the Octagon when they face off against one another this weekend at UFC Macau. Ultimately, Salikhov is the much more technical striker with his Wushu Sanda background however, at age 40 he has slowed down considerably to the point where Song can get ahead in this fight by pressuring forward and throwing volume, and given that Salikhov is now 40 years old Song should be able to crack his chin within two rounds and get him out of there before the final bell.

Final Song Kenan-Muslim Salikhov Prediction & Pick: Kenan Song (+150), Under 2.5 Rounds (+110)