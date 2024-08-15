ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya continues on the prelims in the welterweight division between Song Kenan and Ricky Glenn. Kenan is now just 1-3 in his last four fights after dropping a unanimous decision in his last fight meanwhile, Glenn has dropped back-to-back fights by first-round knockout as he comes into a do-or-die matchup this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kenan-Glenn prediction and pick.

Song Kenan (21-8) now has losses in three out of his last four fights, losing to Kevin Jousset, Ian Machado Garry, and Max Griffin. Kenan will be looking to keep his UFC hopes alive when he takes on former lightweight competitor Ricky Glenn this weekend at UFC 305.

Ricky Glenn (22-8-2) also hasn’t had the greatest stretch in recent fights as he is winless in his last three fights not tasting victory since his only win in his time at lightweight against Joaquim Silva in 2021. Now, Glenn hopes the move up in weight to the welterweight division will serve him well when he faces off against Song Kenan this weekend.

Why Song Kenan Will Win

Song Kenan has hit a rough patch over his last four fights where he has managed just one win during that span. His most recent fight was a loss against welterweight prospect Kevin Jousset who got the win via unanimous decision. Song will travel to Australia in an attempt to right the ship and get back on track when he welcomes Ricky Glenn to the welterweight division this weekend at UFC 305.

When Song is on he’s a powerful striker with knockout power making him a dangerous threat against anyone who steps foot in front of him. He was the first fighter to knockdown Ian Machado Garry in the UFC and then did one better dropping Rolando Bedoya twice in his next bout as he got the win. He gets to take on Ricky Glenn who has been chin-checked too many times in his recent fights which spells bad news in this matchup. The lone drawback with Song is his ability to let fights slip away from his inactivity but when he lets his hands go his power is the difference maker and will be key here for him to get the victory this weekend.

Why Ricky Glenn Will Win

Ricky Glenn was once a mainstay in the featherweight division until he decided to move up to the lightweight division where he ended up with a 1-2-1 record. Now, Glenn would be moving up yet again at 36 years old to the welterweight division. The move up to the lightweight division certainly didn’t help his game at all as he didn’t have the size advantage he once had and now his move to the welterweight division at this stage of his career is a head-scratcher for sure. He’s hoping his new home in the welterweight will help him get back on track and save his UFC career when he takes on Song Kenan this weekend at UFC 305.

Glenn is a tough gritty fighter who thrives in a high-paced fight to where he can weaponize his cardio to drown his opponents in the later rounds like he did against Grant Dawson. In this matchup, Glenn will have the volume advantage, and being the busier fighter will help him get ahead in this matchup. If he can avoid getting clipped he has a good chance of just doing more than Song to get back on track at UFC 305.

Final Song Kenan-Ricky Glenn Prediction & Pick

This should be a banger between these two welterweights who are in need of a big win this weekend. Song will need to up his tempo if he wants to get back into the win column meanwhile, Glenn is going to need to outwork Song to get the win. Song can certainly end this fight at any given moment with just one single punch meanwhile, there’s a chance that Glenn avoids the big shot and just outpaces Song in this fight. Ultimately, Glenn will be outpacing Song in this matchup until Song lands something flush on Glenn’s chin sitting him down and putting him away before the final bell to get back into the win column.

Final Song Kenan-Ricky Glenn Prediction & Pick: Song Kenan (-185), Under 1.5 Rounds (+124)