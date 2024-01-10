The Sony Open in Hawaii is this week and we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sony Open marks the second week in a row the PGA Tour will have an event in Hawaii. It only makes sense to do it that way in January, though. Last week, Chris Kirk played an incredible four rounds and won the first event of the year and took home over $3 million. He will be participating in the event this week, but some of the bigger names will be sitting out.

At the Sony Open last year, Si Woo Kim was able to shoot 18-under par, and 12-under on Saturday and Sunday to take home the victory. Waialae Country Club is a pretty predictable course for players on tour. If they have played there before, they will know exactly what works, and what does not. As always, players need to be good on the greens. You have to putt to win, and whoever is hot with their putter will finish high on the leaderboard.

Here are the Sony Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Sony Open Odds

Tyrrell Hatton: +1600

Ludvig Aberg: +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick: +1800

Brian Harman: +2000

Russell Henley: +2200

Chris Kirk: +2500

Corey Connors: +2500

Eric Cole: +2800

J.T Posten: +3000

Byeong Hun An: +3300

Justin Rose: +3500

Sahith Theegala: +3500

Si Woo Kim: +4000

How to Watch the Sony Open

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: First tee time Thursday 12:10 PM ET/9:10 AM PT

Favorite Picks for the Sony Open

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg is young, but he is quickly becoming a great golfer. Aberg was great in the 11 events he played last season, and started 2024 off finishing tied for 47th at The Sentry. The reasoning was his Saturday round of 77. Aberg finished strong shooting a 63 on Sunday, and that is what he will carry over into this round. Take last week's finish with a grain of salt, because Aberg can really play.

Chris Kirk: Kirk is coming off a victory at The Sentry, so he is playing with a lot of confidence. It is very hard to go back-to-back on tour, but this would be the weekend for Kirk to do it. He was first in strokes gained last weekend, and third in birdie average. This course will prove to be a bit easier than last week, so Kirk should play just as well. If he plays how he did at The Sentry, Kirk will win his second event in the first two weeks of the FedEx Cup season.

Eric Cole: Cole is not as much a favorite as the rest, but he could be a safer pick, especially with the weaker field. Now, Cole was bad off the tee last week when it comes to strokes gained. However, he was 11th in birdie average, and one-putt fifty percent of the time. His ability to putt will put him at the top of the leaderboard. If he can be a little better on his approaches, Cole will find himself at the top of the leaderboard.

Sleeper Picks for the Sony Open

Byeong Hun An: Hun An is not a name most people know. Last year, Hun An finished T12 at the Sony Open, so he has experience playing well at Waialae Country Club. Last week at The Sentry, Hun An finished fourth. He was fourth in total strokes gained, and very good on the greens. He needs to be more accurate off the tee, but that should not be a problem at this course. If Hun An can pick up the accuracy, and continue to play well, he will have another high finish.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala is one of the golfers on tour that can surprise some people. Last week, Theegala finished second at 28-under par at The Sentry. He finished second in total strokes gained, sixth in greens in regulation, fifth in putting average, and second in birdie average. Theegala stroked the ball really well last week, and in my opinion, has odds that are a little to high.

Final Prediction and Pick for the Sony Open

Picking a winner in golf is very hard. With so many people participating, it is very hard to predict a winner. These are just my top players that I think could win. With that said, I am going to take Sahith Theegala to win this event and have another good week in Hawaii.

Final Prediction and Pick for the Sony Open: Sahith Theegala (+3500)