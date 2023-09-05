Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. The singer filed the legal documents for the dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Miami Dade County, Florida according to TODAY who was the first to report about the filing. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” The documents also state that there is a prenup in place but details about the prenuptial agreement have not been made public.

The couple had been married for four years and have two daughters together: daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter whose name has not been made public but was born in 2022.

According to the outlet, the children have been with Jonas in Miami as well other cities in the United States. However, the legal documents suggest that the parents will have “shared parental responsibility.”

News of the divorce might come as a shock to fans as Jonas was clearly seen wearing his ring in his most recent Instagram photo. He was also seen wearing the ring onstage in Austin, Texas, for his band The Jonas Brothers which consist of his brother Nick and Kevin Jonas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv756AUNG2F/?img_index=1

Days before he was seen wearing his wedding band, it was reported that Jonas obtained a divorce lawyer. Turner and Jonas connected on social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. They announced that they were engaged in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.

Joe Jonas nor Sophie Turner have provided any additional statements on their split.