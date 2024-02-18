Polo G's "Sorrys and Ferraris" is a return to form for the rapper.

Polo G returns with his first song since last year‘s “Barely Holdin’ On,” “Sorrys and Ferraris.”

A lot has happened for the young rapper hailing from the north side of Chicago in the past six months. “Barely Holdin’ On” was supposed to be Polo G’s triumphant return that would lead into Hood Poet, his highly anticipated fourth studio album.

Instead, shortly after “Barely Holdin’ On” was released in August 2023, Polo G and his brother Trench Baby were arrested on robbery and weapons charges. They both made bail, but Trench Baby was recently arrested again, this time in connection with the homicide of a rival gang member from back home in Chicago.

Polo G was not implicated in the killing, which occurred on June 10 in Los Angeles, but Trench Baby remains behind bars on murder charges with no bond and Polo still has gun charges hanging over his head.

It is under these circumstances that he returns with his new single “Sorrys and Ferraris,” as fans anxiously await an update on Hood Poet.

“Sorrys and Ferraris” review

Polo’s melody shines through in the chorus, with the lyrics , “Then came the sorrys, and then the Ferraris,” exemplifying his rags-to-riches life story and the people who criticized and doubted Polo looking to him for handouts. Expect to hear crowds of people singing along to those lines as loud as possible, along with the lines that follow: “Everybody say they sorry now, swear my life is like a party now.”

Hearing Polo shoutout Mike Durb on the chorus (“Stuntin on they a*s, this for Durb”) brings back memories of Die a Legend-era Polo, known for his grittiness and the energy he carried with him of close friends and family members who are no longer here.

Polo’s first verse features some tough talk followed by longing for genuine relationships and wishing he could do more for his incarcerated brother, as he raps “Free Trench, if they give him a bond that’s who I’m goin’ to get.”

Polo emphasizes the love he has for his family no matter what, stating he would pay his brother Trench Baby’s bail if one is offered despite Polo himself getting arrested last year due to criminal activity allegedly committed by Trench Baby. Polo’s arrest alongside his brother and subsequent federal gun charges likely led to Hood Poet’s delay, as the album was originally scheduled to be released in September 2023.

At the end of this verse, Polo notes the emotional toll his unwavering support for those around him has on his own wellbeing and his self-destructive ways of coping, rapping “Pop a pill to fill a void for all my loneliness.”

We get the basketball references that Polo is known for working into his rhymes (“Don’t f**k with bricks, I hate to miss the rim” in the first verse and “I feel like MJ for my team the way I’m coming clutch, every season, run it up, still feel like I ain’t done enough” in the second verse).

Should you listen to “Sorrys and Ferraris”?

Overall, Polo G delivers a strong performance in “Sorrys and Ferraris”. This song features the strong melodies that Polo is known for, along with meaningful lyrics and an excellent flow. Critics of this song will argue that it sounds too similar to other songs in Polo G‘s catalog. When you excel at your strengths to the degree that Polo G does, though, it isn’t a bad idea to stick with what works and release high-quality music for your fans.

It is unclear at this time if “Sorrys and Ferraris” will be featured on Hood Poet. It likely won’t because it wasn’t produced by Southside. However, fans should be excited that Polo is rejuvenated and dropping quality music.

“Sorrys and Ferraris” has something for every type of Polo G fan. It has the melody, it has the flow and a catchy beat. Polo’s rhymes feature the perfect mix of gangster tough talk, bars, and meaningful, emotional lines.

“Sorrys and Ferraris” has enough replay value to hold fans over until Hood Poet arrives.

Grade: B+

“Sorrys and Ferraris” is streaming now.