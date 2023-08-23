Polo G found himself in handcuffs yet again as authorities conducted a raid on his luxurious Los Angeles residence on August 23, HipHopDX reports. The raid resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including the Chicago rapper himself.

TMZ obtained footage that showed police vehicles surrounding Polo G's Los Angeles home. Law enforcement officers entered the residence and led multiple individuals away in handcuffs. The purpose of the raid was reportedly related to a robbery, although the specific details remain unclear.

Even Polo G's younger brother, Taurean Bartlett, who goes by the stage name Trench Baby, posted the incident on social media. He shared a video where U.S. Marshals could be seen outside their home during the raid. “Bro, the US fucking marshalls got my house surrounded,” you can hear someone say in the video. “What the f**k?” In a subsequent post, he expressed his love and concern.

The U.S. Marshals surrounded Polo G’s house today 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/fMGVWdcRLe — RapTV (@Rap) August 23, 2023

Polo G's representative expressed hope that the Los Angeles Police Department would handle the matter with discretion and transparency.

This isn't the first time the rapper has faced legal troubles. In June 2021, Polo G was arrested in Miami following a release party for his “Hall of Fame” album. He faced several charges, including battery against a police officer. However, the case was eventually dismissed in April after Polo G completed court-ordered anger management classes. During that incident, Polo G's mother and manager, Stacia Mac, alleged racial profiling by the police.

The recent raid on Polo G's home has left fans and the public curious about the circumstances surrounding the arrests, awaiting further information as the situation unfolds.