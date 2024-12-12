ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Salute to Veterans Bowl as South Alabama faces Western Michigan. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Alabama-Western Michigan prediction and pick.

South Alabama-Western Michigan Last Game – Matchup History

South Alabama enters the game at 6-6 on the year. They won two of their last three games to make it to bowl eligibility, but last time out, they lost to Texas State 45-38. Meanwhile, Western Michigan is 6-6 on the year as well. After losing three straight games, they would face Eastern Michigan with a chance to make it to a bowl game. In that game, they would take a 26-18 victory.

Overall Series: These two schools have never faced. This will be the fifth bowl game for South Alabama, with their only win coming last year over Eastern Michigan. Western Michigan will be in their first bowl since 2021, and their 12th overall. They have just two wins, the 2015 Bahamas Bowl and the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl.

Here are the South Alabama-Western Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Alabama-Western Michigan Odds

South Alabama: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -315

Western Michigan: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why South Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

South Alabama is led by Gio Lopez. Lopez has completed 206 of 312 passes for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns. Furthermore, he has just five interceptions. Lopez has been sacked 14 times but has run for 465 yards and seven scores. Still, he was hurt in his last game, which will most likely put Bishop Davenport in at quarterback. He has completed 33 of 55 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. He has not thrown an interception this year.

His top target has been Jamaal Pritchett. Pritchett has 91 receptions for 1,127 yards and nine scores. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Webb has 30 receptions for 467 yards and three scores. Kentrel Bullock has also added 15 receptions for 153 yards and a score out of the backfield. Further, he has run for 701 yards on 135 carries and six scores. He will need to carry the load in this one. Fluff Bagwell led the team in rushing, with 832 yards and 13 scores, but has entered the transfer portal and will most likely be out in this one.

South Alabama is 73rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 101st in opponent yards per game. They are 56th against the run but 117th against the pass. Blayne Myrick leads the way, coming in with 92 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups, and an interception. Meanwhile, Joaden Voisin has five pass breakups and five interceptions, while Wesley Miller has three interceptions. Finally, Courtney McBride Jr. leads the team with five sacks this year.

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hayden Wolff has led the way. He has completed 191 of 285 passes this year for 2,214 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has seven interceptions this year and has been sacked 21 times. His top target has been Blake Bosma. The tight end had 37 receptions for 403 yards and six touchdowns. Still, Bosma has entered the transfer portal and will not play in this game. Meanwhile, Anthony Cambucci has been solid. He has 31 receptions for 376 yards and two scores. Finally, Kenneth Womack has 34 receptions for 456 yards and a score.

In the running game, Jaden Nixon has led the way. He has 132 carries for 874 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. Further, Zahir Abdus-Salaam has been good this year. Abdus-Salaam has carried the ball 104 times for 567 yards and has scored three times. Finally, Jalen Buckley has 120 carries for 657 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Western Michigan has struggled on defense this year. They are 103rd in opponent points per game this year while sitting 103rd in opponent yards per game this year. They are 92nd against the rush and 72nd against the pass. Tate Hallock has been great this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having five pass breakups and four interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Corey Walker has 5.5 sacks, while also breaking up three passes this season. Finally, Bilhal Kone has seven pass breakups, an interception, and two fumble recoveries this year.

Final South Alabama-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

South Alabama was 5-7 against the spread this year, while Western Michigan was also 5-7 against the spread. Still, Western Michigan struggled down the stretch run of the season. They will be missing their top receiver in the game, who would have gone after the weakness of South Alabama. While South Alabama is missing Fluff Bagwell, they have Kentrel Bullock to easily replace him. Bullock has been relied upon to carry the load before and will be again in this one with Gio Lopez potentially out. With the better defense and the more intact offense, take South Alabama in this one.

Final South Alabama-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick: South Alabama -7.5 (-115)