Western Michigan football made clear progress this year, earning a 6-6 record and becoming eligible for bowl game season after a two-year hiatus. Despite scuffling in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign, the program is inching closer toward its premier objective of reclaiming MAC supremacy. Unfortunately, however, one of the key reasons why is walking right out of Kalamazoo.

Broncos tight end Blake Bosma is entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. Following three seasons with Western Michigan, the 6-foot-3 Holland native is ostensibly ready to move on to a bigger stage. He amassed a team-high 37 receptions and six touchdowns while also totaling 403 receiving yards in 2024, securing himself Third Team All-MAC honors.

Bosma's signature showing occurred when he scored a record-breaking three touchdowns in the Broncos' 48-41 victory against Buffalo on Oct. 19. The junior talent is hoping to springboard that monster game, along with an overall impressive body of work, into a sparkling opportunity ahead of the 2025 season. That is just the nature of the modern transfer portal rules. Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor will wish Bosma well and try to figure out how to replicate his ample production.

Western Michigan football needs to regroup

MAC schools and other Group of Five programs will be hard-pressed to retain impactful playmakers during the offseason, placing the onus on team leaders to build a respectable culture that can withstand key departures. Taylor appears to be on his way toward accomplishing that very goal, guiding the Broncos to a 5-3 record in league play. The former Alabama wide receiver will now turn his attention to identifying the next Blake Bosma.

Actually, disregard that, because as the Western Michigan football record books show, there is only one Blake Bosma. He will begin what is ideally a new and exciting chapter of his collegiate career, while Taylor and company continue their ascent back to MAC glory.